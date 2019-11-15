Nadi stuns Ba in VPL

The Nadi football team handed Ba their second defeat in four days after beating them 5-1 at Prince Charles Park.

The Avinesh Suwamy captained side was in devastating form and did not give the Men in Black any chance at all in front of their home crowd.

This win has taken Nadi to third spot with nine points and better goal difference forcing Ba to 4th spot but the Men in Black have a game in hand.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 6 4 1 1 10 6 +4 13 LAUTOKA 6 3 1 2 15 4 +11 10 NADI 6 3 0 3 12 10 +2 9 BA 5 3 0 2 9 11 -2 9 SUVA 5 2 3 0 7 5 +2 9 LABASA 6 2 1 3 5 6 -1 7 NASINU 5 2 1 3 9 18 -9 7 NAVUA 6 0 1 5 7 14 -7 1

It was a Afraz Ali pile driver that zoomed into the back of the net giving Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia no chance at all.

Ali’s 30th minute goal gave the hosts a one-nil lead.

The Kamal Swamy coached side played with more confidence after that goal and seven minutes later, Sakaraia Naisua headed in the second goal from a Avinesh Suwamy corner kick.

The Jet-setters led two-nil at half time.

Ba came back strongly in the second half and was rewarded with a penalty after a hand ball by Afraz Ali.

Manasa Nawakula made no mistake from the spot-kick and narrowed the scores to 1-2 in the 57th minute.

The hosts had other ideas and increased their lead five minutes later when Sakaraia Naisua scored his second after beating Ba goalkeeper and taking the scores to 3-1.

The home side never looked back after that goal and gained more confidence as Napolioni Qasevakatini got into the score sheet two minutes later to make it 4-1.

The Ronil Kumar coached side was reduced to ten men in the 72nd minute after Jonetani Newa was shown the red card.

Nadi took full advantage of the extra man and scored seven minutes later through Naveel Nand for a 5-1 victory.



[Source: Fiji Football]