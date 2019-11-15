Nadi star midfielder returns for Fiji FACT

Defending Vodafone Fiji FACT champions Nadi side will welcome back one of their star players in the tournament which starts this weekend.

Nadi midfielder Avinesh Waran Swamy who missed the Courts IDC last month will team up with the side for the Fiji FACT.

Swamy was ruled out of the IDC due to injury but Nadi head coach Kamal Swamy says the veteran midfielder is running well with the team at training.

The Nadi coach has brushed aside rumours that Napolioni Qasevakatini will not make the team for the Fiji FACT.

However, one of the major injury concern for Nadi at the moment is Jeshal Kumar.

The Fiji FACT starts this weekend with the first round of pool matches.

At Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, Ba meets Nasinu at 1.30pm while Nadi faces Lautoka at 3.30pm.

Two games will be played at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday with Suva taking on Navua at 1pm followed by the Labasa/Rewa match at 3pm.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.