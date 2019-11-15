Nadi seeks to keep the VPL title's hope alive

Nadi football coach Kamal Swamy says there is a different atmosphere in their daily afternoon training as they head into the last two rounds of the Vodafone Premier League.

The remaining rounds are vital for the Jetsetters as they seek to keep their VPL title hopes alive.

Swamy says it’s all hands on deck from the players to the officials in their preparation phase, which is a positive sign for the whole team.

Article continues after advertisement

“The management has done what they are supposed to be doing for the players. This is the reason why they need to improve their response and I have seen it increased so that is a good sign.”

Nadi meets Labasa at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 3pm.

Also, on Sunday, Ratu Cakobau Park will host a doubleheader starting with Nasinu taking on Ba at 1pm and, Suva battles Rewa at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Rewa/Suva match on Mirchi FM.

The lone match on Saturday will be between Navua and Lautoka at 2pm at Churchill Park.