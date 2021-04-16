Home

Football

Nadi recovering from draw against Navua

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 22, 2021 6:54 am

It’s back to the drawing for the Nadi football side as it prepares for the next Digicel Premier League clash against Rewa.

The Green Machine has had a slow start to the season, apart from their 4-1 loss to Ba in round 2, Nadi has so far recorded two wins and three draws.

After their 2-all draw against Navua, coach Shalen Lal says they will need to relook at the way they approach each game.

“Recovery now for us. We will see how well we can prepare for Rewa.”

Nadi is currently in fourth place on the DPL standing with nine points.

The DPL is expected to resume on the 8th of May, with Nadi scheduled to take on Rewa, Suva to face Ba, Navua to battle Nadroga and Labasa to meet Lautoka.

