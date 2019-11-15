Nadi ready for tough clash

The All in One Builders Nadi side is ready for a tough Flow Valves/ Island Accommodation Suva side in their Punjas Battle of the Giants semi-final today.

Despite being the only unbeaten team from pool games, the Jetsetters believe it will be anybody’s game.

While keeping a low profile, the Nadi captain Avinesh Suwamy says the players are optimistic of their chances when they take the field this afternoon.

“As you see all teams are good teams, they all work hard towards the semi-final and now one week is there so all the teams must be preparing good because of the one week break.”

The players have been reminded that last week’s performance is history.

Nadi meets Suva at 4pm this afternoon in the second semi-final.

In the first semi-final, Priceline Pharmacy Ba take on the Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa side at 2pm.

You can catch the live radio commentary of both matches on Mirchi FM.