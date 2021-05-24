Nadi players still lack concentration: Swamy

Nadi football coach Kamal Swamy believes there is still more room for improvement for his side in order to get back to its winning ways.

After a 2-nil loss to Rewa in the Digicel Premier League over the weekend, Nadi is now in fifth place on the points table.

This week will be another tough encounter when they take on Ba at Prince Charles Park.

Swamy says players still fail to maintain their concentration during crucial moments of the game.

“Well it is the concentration level, we do things and when the time comes, the concentration level goes down. But we will try and improve from there.”

The two teams clash on Sunday at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, there will be four games at the ANZ Stadium in Suva starting with the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Rewa and Suva at 11 pm.

This will be followed by the first DPL clash at 1 pm with NZOTC Nasinu taking on Navua while Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nadroga at 3 pm.

The top of the table clash will be at 5 pm with second-placed Suva battling ladder leaders Rewa.

You watch these four matches on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.