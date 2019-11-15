Nadi players ready to play Ba

Nadi players are focused and ready for round six of the Vodafone Premier League match against Ba in next week.

Coach Kamal Swammy says despite weather being a factor.

“Everything is good now. The boys are focused we need to talk to them everyday. Unfortunately this weather is not permitting us to meet, we are trying our best to get into touch and we will be calling them today.”

Nadi and Ba will meet next Wednesday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Meanwhile, Lautoka will host Ba at 7pm at Churchill Park and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.