Football

Nadi out of Gujarati Easter tournament

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 12, 2022 4:25 pm
The Nadi gujarati soccer team during last year's tournament

Nadi will not be part of this year’s 67th Fiji Gujarati Sports Association tournament.

A total of six teams have been confirmed and they will face off in round-robin matches with the top four to commence to the semi-final.

President Sanjay Patel confirms there will be no overseas teams competing however a number of overseas-based players will take part in the tournament.

Patel says this year games will be played at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

The tournament will start on Friday and end on Sunday.

Meanwhile, also starting on Friday is the Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji Inter District Championship and the Sangam Convention.

The commentary of the Sanatan final will air on Radio Fiji Two while the final of the Sangam Convention will be on Mirchi FM.

