Nadi out for first win in DPL

Nadi football team will need to pick up their game in the Digicel Premier League.

The Green Machine has yet to register a win after their 2-all draw against Nadroga in their first clash and a disappointing 4-1 thrashing against Ba.

Nadi Coach, Shalen Lal, says they are still lacking on their defensive side of the game.

Lal is hoping they will slowly pick up their momentum for the rest of the season.

“There is a lot of things that we will have to do with the team especially in terms of our defending now. Of course, it’s anybody’s game. I am not disappointed but a little bit unhappy, it just the second game now and we have many more games to go. With more mature thinking I think we will get better in the next game.”

Nadi will host Lautoka on Sunday at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Labasa and Rewa will kick-off round 3 of the DPL on Saturday at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park.

Other games on Sunday include Suva and Navua at the ANZ Stadium, Nadroga hosts their third consecutive match against Ba. Both games will kick off at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.