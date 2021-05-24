Nadi out for another win

The Nadi football team is hoping to continue where they left off during the last round of the Digicel Premier League.

The Green Machine had a good outing beating Labasa 3-1, moving them to fourth place in the standing.

The win finally broke the Green Machine’s three-game losing streak which is indeed a morale booster.

Nadi coach Kamal Swamy says he is proud of how the team has responded and will look to build on this momentum.

“Control of the game will be very good, I think controlling the game mean they defended well, keeping the ball and managing it.”

Navua meets Nadi at 2pm and Suva battles Nadroga at 4pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

These two matches plus the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Suva and Nadroga at 12pm will be shown live on FBC’S pay-per-view Pop channel.

Two matches will be held at Churchill Park with Ba facing Nasinu at 1pm and Lautoka takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 8 6 2 0 19 9 +10 20 REWA 8 5 3 0 13 5 +8 18 BA 7 4 0 3 14 10 +4 12 NADI 7 3 0 4 9 12 -3 9 NADROGA 7 3 0 4 6 13

-7 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 7 2 1 4 6 8 -2 7 NAVUA 8 2 1 5 10 15 -5 7 NASINU 8 2 1 5 9 14 -5 7 LAUTOKA 3 2 0 1 10 5 +5 6 LABASA 7 1 2 4 8 13 -5 5