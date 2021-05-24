Football
Nadi out for another win
April 24, 2022 12:04 pm
Nadi against Labasa
The Nadi football team is hoping to continue where they left off during the last round of the Digicel Premier League.
The Green Machine had a good outing beating Labasa 3-1, moving them to fourth place in the standing.
The win finally broke the Green Machine’s three-game losing streak which is indeed a morale booster.
Nadi coach Kamal Swamy says he is proud of how the team has responded and will look to build on this momentum.
“Control of the game will be very good, I think controlling the game mean they defended well, keeping the ball and managing it.”
Navua meets Nadi at 2pm and Suva battles Nadroga at 4pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.
These two matches plus the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Suva and Nadroga at 12pm will be shown live on FBC’S pay-per-view Pop channel.
Two matches will be held at Churchill Park with Ba facing Nasinu at 1pm and Lautoka takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|8
|6
|2
|0
|19
|9
|+10
|20
|REWA
|8
|5
|3
|0
|13
|5
|+8
|18
|BA
|7
|4
|0
|3
|14
|10
|+4
|12
|NADI
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|9
|NADROGA
|7
|3
|0
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|9
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|NAVUA
|8
|2
|1
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|7
|NASINU
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|7
|LAUTOKA
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|6
|LABASA
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 9
|24th Apr - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Nasinu
|Churchill Park
|24th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Navua
|Lawaqa Park
|24th Apr - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Churchill Park
|24th Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 8
|9th Apr - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|9th Apr - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 1
|Nadroga
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|10th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 1
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|10th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 3
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|10th Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 3
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|Round 7
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 1
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 5
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 6
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 1
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 2
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium