Nadi moves four places up in DPL

Nadi has moved up to fourth place in the Digicel Premier League after its seventh match yesterday.

The side earned maximum points in their 3-1 win over Labasa yesterday.

This saw the Jetsetters move from eighth to fourth on the standings, shooting past Nadroga, Tailevu Naitasiri, Navua and Nasinu who all recorded losses over the weekend.

Action from the Nadi vs Labasa clash

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 8 6 2 0 19 9 +10 20 REWA 8 5 3 0 13 5 +8 18 BA 7 4 0 3 14 10 +4 12 NADI 7 3 0 4 9 12 -3 9 NADROGA 7 3 0 4 6 13

-7 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 7 2 1 4 6 8 -2 7 NAVUA 8 2 1 5 10 15 -5 7 NASINU 8 2 1 5 9 14 -5 7 LAUTOKA 3 2 0 1 10 5 +5 6 LABASA 7 1 2 4 8 13 -5 5

The result sees Labasa crash to the foot of the table with Lautoka moving up to ninth after its 3-1 win over Nasinu.

Suva is back in number one with 20 points just two away from second-placed Rewa with 18 points.

The DPL is on a bye this week and will resume next weekend.