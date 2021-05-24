Football
Nadi moves four places up in DPL
April 11, 2022 12:23 pm
The Nadi football team during their clash against Labasa
Nadi has moved up to fourth place in the Digicel Premier League after its seventh match yesterday.
The side earned maximum points in their 3-1 win over Labasa yesterday.
This saw the Jetsetters move from eighth to fourth on the standings, shooting past Nadroga, Tailevu Naitasiri, Navua and Nasinu who all recorded losses over the weekend.
Action from the Nadi vs Labasa clash
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|8
|6
|2
|0
|19
|9
|+10
|20
|REWA
|8
|5
|3
|0
|13
|5
|+8
|18
|BA
|7
|4
|0
|3
|14
|10
|+4
|12
|NADI
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|9
|NADROGA
|7
|3
|0
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|9
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|NAVUA
|8
|2
|1
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|7
|NASINU
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|7
|LAUTOKA
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|6
|LABASA
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|5
The result sees Labasa crash to the foot of the table with Lautoka moving up to ninth after its 3-1 win over Nasinu.
Suva is back in number one with 20 points just two away from second-placed Rewa with 18 points.
The DPL is on a bye this week and will resume next weekend.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 8
|9th Apr - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|9th Apr - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 1
|Nadroga
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|10th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 1
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|10th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 3
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|10th Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 3
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|Round 7
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 1
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 5
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 6
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 1
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 2
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
