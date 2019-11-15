Home

Nadi, Lautoka draw 2 all

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 9, 2020 5:55 am
Nadi coach Kamal Swamy. [File Photo]

The Nadi and Lautoka football teams drew 2 all in a warm up game last night at Prince Charles Park.

Nadi coach Kamal Swamy says warm up matches provide an opportunity to assess players before the Vodafone Premier League kicks off.

“I think the boys played well and actually if you look at the goals Lautoka scored I think we gave them the goals through silly mistakes but the goals we scored we created them which is a positive sign.”

He says the side is working on fitness before the league kicks off.

Meanwhile, Ba will take on Navua this Saturday at 3pm and you can catch the live coverage of the match on FBC Sports.

