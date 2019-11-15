Nadi knows tough competition ahead

Nadi football Head Coach Kamal Swamy expects the 2020 competitions if it happens to be interesting.

Tournaments that are lined up for the year includes the INKK Mobile Battle of the Giants will be played in August while Courts IDC will be held in October and the Vodafone Fiji FACT is expected to be staged in November.

Swamy says teams will need to be well prepared especially for the Vodafone Fiji FACT in Labasa.

“For sure it will be a tough task for all the remaining five teams, as all the teams are preparing well, they have been from the beginning of the season. We could that the competition was very high, so it will be tough for all the teams. It depends on how we perform game by game.”

The first major tournament in the Fiji FA calendar was supposed to be held in May at ANZ Stadium in Suva but was postponed due to the pandemic.