Football
Nadi kicks-off Fiji Fact campaign on a high
November 21, 2020 5:36 pm
Rusiate Matarerega after scoring for Nadi against Lautoka[Source: Fiji Football]
Esy Kool Nadi football team kicked-off their Vodafone Fiji FACT 2020 campaign on a high after beating Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka 1-nil at Churchill Park.
The second match of Day 1 saw the Jetsetters lead their pool with three points after one game.
It was Rusiate Matarerega’s first-half goal that sealed the victory for the Kamal Swamy coached side.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|POOL A
|BA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
|LABASA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|REWA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NASINU
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|POOL B
|NADI
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|LAUTOKA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|SUVA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NAVUA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
In the first match, Ba defeated Nasinu 3-1.
Tomorrow, Vinz Work Suva plays Active Construction Navua at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium while Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa takes on Foodcity / ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa at 3pm.
All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.
The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.
