Nadi kicks-off Fiji Fact campaign on a high

Esy Kool Nadi football team kicked-off their Vodafone Fiji FACT 2020 campaign on a high after beating Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka 1-nil at Churchill Park.

The second match of Day 1 saw the Jetsetters lead their pool with three points after one game.

It was Rusiate Matarerega’s first-half goal that sealed the victory for the Kamal Swamy coached side.

Article continues after advertisement

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A BA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 LABASA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 REWA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NASINU 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 POOL B NADI 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 SUVA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NAVUA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

In the first match, Ba defeated Nasinu 3-1.

Tomorrow, Vinz Work Suva plays Active Construction Navua at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium while Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa takes on Foodcity / ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa at 3pm.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.