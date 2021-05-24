Nadi hungry for a win

The Esy Kool Nadi Football side will not be letting their guard down when taking on Suva on Sunday in the Digicel Premier League.

Following its 1-3 loss to Lautoka last weekend, Nadi will be coming out a more determined side, hungry for a win.

Nadi Coach Shalen Lal, says there is still a lot of areas they need to rectify, but is confident of giving the Capital side a good run.

Suva will take on Nadi at 3pm and in an earlier match Navua will meet Rewa at 1pm.

Both matches will be played at ANZ Stadium in Suva and you can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Nadroga will face Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

Lautoka and Ba kick-off this week’s round of matches on Saturday at Churchill Park at 3pm.

You can also listen in to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.