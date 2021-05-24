Home

Football

Nadi hands Nasinu it’s first loss

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 27, 2022 4:04 pm
[Source: File Photo]

Nadi proved to be a stronger side after handing Nasinu its first loss in the Digicel Premier League.

The Green Machines defeated Nasinu 4-2 in a hard-fought round three matches at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

It was just nine minutes into the first half when Nasinu caused a mistake which led to a penalty kick being awarded to Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Rahul Krishna did not hesitate in the kick as he went straight for the corner of the goalmouth to give Nadi a 3-0 lead.

Nasinu knew it had to come out strong on the attack.

Jonetani Buksh squared the ball across the field to Clarence Hussain where Hussain tipped a header into the net to stun the Nadi side.

It was definitely not Nadi’s day as Taniela Rakariva headed the second goal for Nasinu after a cross pass from Jasnit Vikash.

Nadi fought back in the 31st minute for an equaliser.

Eshan Kumar dribbled past three players in the box to kick at goal from the side.

The game ended in a 2-all draw at half-time

Nadi took the first lead in the second half with a quick kick at goal by Sakaraia Naisua.

Nadi extended its lead in the dying minutes to 4-2 against Nasinu.

A short pass across the net by Rahul Krishna to Christopher Kumar saw the ball make its way pass Nasinu’s keeper’s leg into the net.

Nasinu has recorded its first loss while Nadi records its second win.

