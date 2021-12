Nadi hands Labasa first defeat in DPL

Nadi handed Labasa their first loss after beating them 1-0 in the Digicel Premier League match at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

It was a goalless first half as the Babasiga Lions applied tremendous pressure but Nadi goalkeeper Tevita Ravia made brilliant saves.

Nadi finally made the first move to give some action into the match.

Nadi’s Tuiba Batiratu scored the lone goal in the 60th minute which was set up by midfielder William Valentine.

Nadi Assistant Coach Emosi Baleinuku says despite a few setbacks along the way, they managed to get the result they wanted.

“The weather was not favorable on our side, but we managed to do our training, we had to make so many sacrifices and midday runs, but I thank the boys for the three points today.”

For Labasa, it is back to the drawing as they try and address a few areas of concern.

“Even though the players tried their best, we had most possession we stacked more and had more opportunities, but without the goals we cannot we the game, so we will work on our finishing.”

Nadi now has 14 points while Labasa sits on 15 points.

Meanwhile, the match between Ba/Navua, Nadroga/Rewa, and Lautoka Suva is currently underway.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 10 7 2 1 15 7 +8 23 SUVA 11 5 2 4 13 10 +3 17 REWA 11 4 4 3 13 10 +3 16 LABASA 10 3 6 1 5 3 +2 15 BA 10 4 3 3 13 9 +4 15 NADI 12 3 5 4 12 18 -6 14 NADROGA 11 1 6 4 9 14 -5 9 NAVUA 11 1 2 8 7 15 -8 5