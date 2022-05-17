Nadi going in as underdogs

[File Photo]

All in One Builders Nadi will be going in as underdogs as the Digicel Fiji FACT kicks off this weekend.

Being in what they call the pool of death, Nadi will face Navua, Rewa, Lautoka and Labasa.

Coach Kamal Swamy says the side has a solid plan they’ll be executing.

Article continues after advertisement

Swamy says the side had a slow start in the league but then made some minor changes within their strategies which is what they will also use during the tournament.

He adds the loss to Suva in 2020 still haunts them and they have already set their sights on the title this year.

Nadi starts its campaign against Navua this Sunday at 1 pm.

They will face Lautoka at 7pm next Thursday, at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka before playing Rewa at 4 pm next Friday

Their final pool match will be against Labasa next Sunday, at 8pm.

[Source: Fiji FA]