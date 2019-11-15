Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Nadi gets lifeline, forces Navua out of IDC

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 8, 2020 4:57 pm
Navua could not continue their 1-0 lead as they were beaten by Nadi 2-1 to bow out of the IDC

One Builders/Esy Kool Nadi had to come from behind to beat Kumar’s Imports Navua 2-1 in their final pool match at the Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium.

The Kamal Swamy coached side got a lifeline now as they need to await the Ba vs Labasa match at 7pm today.

The Jetsetters will hope that the Men in Black beats the northerners for them to qualify for the semifinals from Group B.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi now has four points after three matches with a minus three-goal difference and is on the second spot in their group.

If Labasa beats Ba by less then two goals or holds the Men in Black then the Reds and Roneel Kumar coached side will qualify from this pool.

If Ba wins then Nadi will qualify with the Men in Black.

Navua had to win this match by a single goal to qualify for the semifinals.

Navua almost surprised all after Apisai Smith gave them a perfect lead but their celebrations did not last long after Sakaraia Naisua equalised.

The Jetsetters got a lifeline and are still in contention after Ame Votoniu’s goal for a 2-1 scoreline.

Nadi had a great comeback after yesterday’s 0-4 humiliating loss.

The Nadi football coach Kamal Swamy said his team always fights to come back.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
REWA311186+24
LAUTOKA211032+14
SUVA210143+13
NASINU310237-43
GROUP B
BA211042+24
NADI311147-34
LABASA210141+33
NAVUA310224-23

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - Tuesday
06 October 12:30PMSuva0 - 1NasinuGroup A
06 October2:30PMLabasa0 - 1NavuaGroup B
06 October4:30PMBa2 - 2NadiGroup B
06 October7:00PMRewa1 - 1LautokaGroup A
DAY 2 - Wednesday
07 October 1:00PMBa2 - 0NavuaGroup B
07 October3:00PMLautoka2 - 1NasinuGroup A
07 October5:00PMSuva4 - 2RewaGroup A
07 October7:00AMLabasa4 - 0NadiGroup B
DAY 3 - Thursday
08 October 01:00PMNasinu1 - 5RewaGroup A
08 October03:00PMNadi2 - 1NavuaGroup B
08 October05:00PMSuva-LautokaGroup A
08 October07:00PMLabasa-BaGroup B
SEMIFINALS
10 October - Saturday4:00PMWinner Group A-Runner-Up Group BSemifinal 1 [Commentary on Mirchi FM]
10 October - Saturday6:00PMWinner Group B-Runner-Up Group ASemifinal 2 [Commentary on Mirchi FM]
FINAL - ANZ Stadium
10 October - Sunday3pmWinner Semifinal 1-Winner Semifinal 2FINAL [Commentary on Mirchi FM]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.