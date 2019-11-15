Nadi gets lifeline, forces Navua out of IDC

One Builders/Esy Kool Nadi had to come from behind to beat Kumar’s Imports Navua 2-1 in their final pool match at the Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium.

The Kamal Swamy coached side got a lifeline now as they need to await the Ba vs Labasa match at 7pm today.

The Jetsetters will hope that the Men in Black beats the northerners for them to qualify for the semifinals from Group B.

Nadi now has four points after three matches with a minus three-goal difference and is on the second spot in their group.

If Labasa beats Ba by less then two goals or holds the Men in Black then the Reds and Roneel Kumar coached side will qualify from this pool.

If Ba wins then Nadi will qualify with the Men in Black.

Navua had to win this match by a single goal to qualify for the semifinals.

Navua almost surprised all after Apisai Smith gave them a perfect lead but their celebrations did not last long after Sakaraia Naisua equalised.

The Jetsetters got a lifeline and are still in contention after Ame Votoniu’s goal for a 2-1 scoreline.

Nadi had a great comeback after yesterday’s 0-4 humiliating loss.

The Nadi football coach Kamal Swamy said his team always fights to come back.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A REWA 3 1 1 1 8 6 +2 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 SUVA 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 NASINU 3 1 0 2 3 7 -4 3 GROUP B BA 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 NADI 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3 4 LABASA 2 1 0 1 4 1 +3 3 NAVUA 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3