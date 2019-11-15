Nadi geared up for Punjas BOG tournament

The All in one Builders Nadi Football side is all geared up for the Punjas Battle of The Giants Tournament which kicks off at Churchill Park tomorrow.

Coach Kamal Swamy says it will be a tough tournament also as all teams will be preparing well.

However, Swamy says the Jetsetters have one more day to prepare before they open the 2020 BOG tournament tomorrow.

“No team coming to the BOG is a walkover they come prepared and everybody wants to show they are the best team because of the crowd and the fans.”

Last night the side had their jersey presentation at Korovuto College, as they hope to end their 24 years of BOG title drought.

Nadi plays Koromakawa Navua in the opening match at 12pm tomorrow and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

At 2pm Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa meets Flow Valves Suva and this match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.

The third match on Friday will see 4R Electrical Ba battling Go Fry Nasinu at 4pm and at 6:30pm Hyperchem Lautoka host Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa and you can catch the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.