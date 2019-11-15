Nadi Futsal banks on younger players

The Reliance Pharmacy Nadi futsal side will be giving their younger players a chance to shine at the Vodafone Futsal Inter-District Championship which starts today.

Coach Vikash Chand says clubs should give their own futsal players the opportunity to participate in the tournament rather than fielding 11-aside district players.

He says this will allow upcoming futsal players to improve their skills and knowledge in the sport.

“For me futsal and the main district teams have to be separated because we have to give chances to this new generation, the younger boys and other people who might not be able to play in the district so they can show their game in this futsal competition and they can get later picked up in the district teams because and I think bringing in district players does not make sense.”

Chand adds the Nadi side has been preparing for the tournament for the last few months and they are confident the players will step up.

Nadi finished second in the 2018 Futsal IDC after losing 1-2 to Suva in the final.

The Jetsetters will take on Tailevu/ Naitasiri in their first pool match today at 6.15pm at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.