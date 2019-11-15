Nadi footballers call for support

The Nadi football side is calling on its fans to get behind them for their remaining Vodafone Premier League matches.

The Jetsetters received a lot of negative comments following their BOG semi-final loss to Suva but have bounced back after their 5-nil win over Navua over the weekend.

Goalkeeper Vereti Dickson says the fans’ support plays a big role in any team.

“I want to call out the fans to come out in numbers and support the team, mostly for the young boys that have been playing well and hopefully they’ll do well in the coming games.”

The win over Navua was an important one for Nadi as they slowly close the gap with the top three teams on the VPL points table.

Nadi will battle Lautoka on Sunday at 1pm at Prince Charles Park.

Other games on Sunday features Suva against Ba at the ANZ Stadium and Rewa will face Nasinu at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Both matches kick-off at 3pm.

On Saturday, Navua will meet Labasa at 7pm at the Uprising Resort Ground and this match will air live and exclusive on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.