Nadi football works on fitness

Fitness is a vital aspect the Nadi Football team is looking to address.

Rainy conditions are affecting the Jetsetters preparations as they are left to train indoors.

Head Coach Kamal Swamy says training in gyms will not help the side work on their set-pieces especially the fitness of the players.

“Rainy weather will continue and then next week if it clears still we will not be able to train on the grounds because it will be boggy and then coming on Wednesday if it is dry that means unfit players will be playing.”

The Jetsetters will take on Ba next Wednesday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Meanwhile, tomorrow Lautoka will host Ba at 7pm at Churchill Park and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.