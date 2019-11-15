Nadi football works on fitness

Fitness is an area the Nadi football team is working on ahead of their next Vodafone Premier League match.

Heading into their second phase of training, Head Coach Kamal Swamy says they are working on body conditioning to get the players back to the form they were in pre-COVID-19.

“Just to work on their fitness because it’s really down so that they are match ready and are able to play full 90 minutes. Their ball control is very bad now because they did not train so we need to work on those areas.”

Swamy adds consistent performance in the league will guarantee their Top six finish and direct qualification to the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

Nadi will face Ba on the 22nd of this month.

Meanwhile, the VPL resumes next weekend with Ba hosting Navua at the Fiji FA Academy ground.