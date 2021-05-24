Nadi football to regroup and rectify mistakes

Nadi will want to continue where they left off last week, and earn another three points in round 3 of Digicel Premier League.

Nadi striker Rahul Krishna, the goalscorer of last week’s 2-nil win over Nadroga, says they’ve identified a few areas of improvement that they’ll need to rectify before Sunday’s clash.

The Green Machine is set to face Nasinu, who are currently undefeated after round two of the competitions.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 NASINU 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 REWA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADI 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 NAVUA 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3 LABASA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 BA 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

Krishna says Nasinu is not any typical team and will have a few surprises up their sleeves.

“Next game we are going to regroup and rectify our mistakes and we will come next week with a better team.”



Nasinu will host Nadi at 2pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Other matches at the Stadium will be the Digicel Womens IDC final will be at 12pm, Rewa will meet Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm, and Suva will face Labasa at 6pm.

You can watch all the four matches live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu - Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa - Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva - Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



