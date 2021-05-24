Football
Nadi football to regroup and rectify mistakes
February 24, 2022 4:25 pm
Nadi will want to continue where they left off last week, and earn another three points in round 3 of Digicel Premier League.
Nadi striker Rahul Krishna, the goalscorer of last week’s 2-nil win over Nadroga, says they’ve identified a few areas of improvement that they’ll need to rectify before Sunday’s clash.
The Green Machine is set to face Nasinu, who are currently undefeated after round two of the competitions.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|4
|NASINU
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|REWA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|NADI
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|NAVUA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|LABASA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|BA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Krishna says Nasinu is not any typical team and will have a few surprises up their sleeves.
“Next game we are going to regroup and rectify our mistakes and we will come next week with a better team.”
Nasinu will host Nadi at 2pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.
Other matches at the Stadium will be the Digicel Womens IDC final will be at 12pm, Rewa will meet Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm, and Suva will face Labasa at 6pm.
You can watch all the four matches live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.
In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|-
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
