Football

Nadi football to regroup and rectify mistakes

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 24, 2022 4:25 pm

Nadi will want to continue where they left off last week, and earn another three points in round 3 of Digicel Premier League.

Nadi striker Rahul Krishna, the goalscorer of last week’s 2-nil win over Nadroga, says they’ve identified a few areas of improvement that they’ll need to rectify before Sunday’s clash.

The Green Machine is set to face Nasinu, who are currently undefeated after round two of the competitions.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA220042+26
TAILEVU NAITASIRI211030+34
NASINU211020+24
REWA211021+14
LAUTOKA210174+33
NADI210123-13
NAVUA210157-23
LABASA201113-21
BA200213-20
NADROGA200215
-40

Krishna says Nasinu is not any typical team and will have a few surprises up their sleeves.

“Next game we are going to regroup and rectify our mistakes and we will come next week with a better team.”


Nadi striker Rahul Krishna, the goalscorer of last week’s 2-nil win over Nadroga

Nasinu will host Nadi at 2pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Other matches at the Stadium will be the Digicel Womens IDC final will be at 12pm, Rewa will meet Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm, and Suva will face Labasa at 6pm.

You can watch all the four matches live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu-NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua-BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa-Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva-LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


Click on the image for a bigger view

