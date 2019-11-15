Nadi Football side content with VPL performance

Despite losing to Suva over the weekend, the Nadi football side is content with its performance in the Vodafone Premier league.

Currently ranked in 5th place on the VPL standing, the Green Machines performed beyond expectation having featured a young side throughout this round of competition.

Head Coach Kamal Swamy says the side still lacked depth and will need to improve on this.

“I think we played 90-minutes but unfortunately we could not score. There were some situation that we have to give our young players game because of the card system. Some of this players were yellow carded but we didn’t have the depth in the team.”

Though the side will not feature in this week’s matches, Swamy says they’ve shifted their focus to the Punjas Battle of the Giants next week.

The lone VPL match this week will see Ba host Suva at the Fiji Football Academy grounds on Saturday at 3pm.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and catch the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.