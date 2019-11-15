Nadi football seeking referees guidance to address discipline

The Nadi football side is looking at addressing their discipline even though they are not featuring in this weekend’s Vodafone Premier League.

Nadi Coach Kamal Swamy says they are seeking the assistance of the Nadi Refereees Association.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s VPL matches will feature a double header at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park tomorrow.

Nasinu will take on Suva at 1pm and Rewa play Navua at 3pm.

At Churchill Park, Lautoka will host Labasa at 3pm tomorrow and you can catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.