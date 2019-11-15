Nadi football expects tough semi-final clash

The All in One Builders Nadi football side is anticipating a tough Punjas Battle of the Giants semi-final clash against Flow Valves Suva.

Commending the player’s impressive performance in the pool stages, coach Kamal Swamy hopes the Jetsetters will maintain the momentum they’ve set heading into the semi-final rounds.

“When we played, the players started gelling in well together and found their combination, connecting passes, keeping possession which was really good. Plus defending was good so that was all about football.”

Aware of what the Whites can bring to the field come game day, Swamy adds they will fight until the final whistle.

“It will be a tough battle because Suva has all the best players but we’ll try our best.”

The Jetsetters will take on Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva on Saturday at 4pm in the second semi-final clash.

In the first semi-final clash, Priceline Pharmacy Ba meets Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa at 2pm.

The finals of the Punjas BOG will be held on Sunday.