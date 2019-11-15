Nadi focus on fitness in next round of VPL

The Nadi football side will be focusing on ensuring that fitness is up to par before they take on Navua in round eight of the Vodafone Premier League on Sunday.

After bowing out in the Punjas Battle of the Giants semi-finals to Suva, the Green Machine will be out to make amends and improve on their performance.

Head Coach Kamal Swamy is confident with the team they have so far despite having back lashes from the public on their performance.

Nadi football head coach Kamal Swamy

Swamy says things will eventually fall into place as they prepare for the next rounds of competition.

“We are working on fitness because there was a break and they need to work on fitness. I think we are unlikely and we played according to what our players are made up off. So we will continue with that and things will come in place.”

Nadi will host Navua at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 3pm.

In other matches, Ba will face Rewa on Saturday at Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm.

There will be two more matches on Sunday, Nasinu will take on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 2pm while Suva will play Labasa at ANZ Stadium at 3pm.