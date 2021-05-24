Football
Nadi FC training affected by weather
April 21, 2022 4:24 pm
The unfavorable weather this week has been a major disruption to Nadi Football’s preparation for the Digicel Premier League clash on Sunday.
Nadi coach, Kamal Swamy says training has been affected as the ground was not playable due to the continuous rain.
He says they have taken other options of training to ensure everyone is up to par by Sunday.
Swamy says they are confident of the match against Navua this weekend despite the difficulty faced.
Nadi will meet Navua at 2pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|8
|6
|2
|0
|19
|9
|+10
|20
|REWA
|8
|5
|3
|0
|13
|5
|+8
|18
|BA
|7
|4
|0
|3
|14
|10
|+4
|12
|NADI
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|9
|NADROGA
|7
|3
|0
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|9
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|NAVUA
|8
|2
|1
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|7
|NASINU
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|7
|LAUTOKA
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|6
|LABASA
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|5
Nadroga hosts Suva at 4pm also at Lawaqa Park, before that Suva women will face Nadroga at 12pm.
You can watch these three matches live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.
Two other DPL matches will be held at Churchill Park on Sunday starting at 1pm with Ba and Nasinu while Lautoka takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 9
|24th Apr - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Nasinu
|Churchill Park
|24th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Navua
|Lawaqa Park
|24th Apr - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Churchill Park
|24th Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 8
|9th Apr - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|9th Apr - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 1
|Nadroga
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|10th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 1
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|10th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 3
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|10th Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 3
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|Round 7
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 1
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 5
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 6
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 1
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 2
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium