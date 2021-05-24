Nadi FC training affected by weather

The unfavorable weather this week has been a major disruption to Nadi Football’s preparation for the Digicel Premier League clash on Sunday.

Nadi coach, Kamal Swamy says training has been affected as the ground was not playable due to the continuous rain.

He says they have taken other options of training to ensure everyone is up to par by Sunday.

Swamy says they are confident of the match against Navua this weekend despite the difficulty faced.

Nadi will meet Navua at 2pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 8 6 2 0 19 9 +10 20 REWA 8 5 3 0 13 5 +8 18 BA 7 4 0 3 14 10 +4 12 NADI 7 3 0 4 9 12 -3 9 NADROGA 7 3 0 4 6 13

-7 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 7 2 1 4 6 8 -2 7 NAVUA 8 2 1 5 10 15 -5 7 NASINU 8 2 1 5 9 14 -5 7 LAUTOKA 3 2 0 1 10 5 +5 6 LABASA 7 1 2 4 8 13 -5 5

Nadroga hosts Suva at 4pm also at Lawaqa Park, before that Suva women will face Nadroga at 12pm.

You can watch these three matches live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Two other DPL matches will be held at Churchill Park on Sunday starting at 1pm with Ba and Nasinu while Lautoka takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.