Nadi FA assists players

The Nadi Football Association is making sure its players are well looked after during this challenging time.

Nadi players were called in by the team management before they were given some basic food items.

Most of the players rely on football for their livelihood, however, with all sporting activities on hold due to the pandemic, Nadi officials have stepped in to assist its stars to cope with the current situation in the country.

Nadi FA President Ashwan Singh says players have been assured they will be well looked after.

“All our players were on weekly wages, it’s in their contracts if they train for five days a week they get wages for $100-$150 a week, at the moment they’re not training so we discussed to give them at least groceries every week, we plan to go until June.”

About 25 players were assisted with a week’s worth of groceries with team major sponsor Ezy Kool footing the cost.