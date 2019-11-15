Nadi expects a tough battle from Navua

The Nadi football team is expecting a tough battle when they take on Navua this Sunday during the Vodafone Premier League match at Prince Charles Park.

Coach Kamal Swamy says the side has re-set their focus following the Punjas BOG tournament and the Futsal competition in Suva.

He says they have been working on a number of areas to try and lift their performance this weekend.

However Swamy says Navua will not be a walkover.

“I think its more pressure playing at home but yes Navua is really improving and they are playing possession football so it will be a tough match but we will try our best.”

Yesterday the side were without the futsal players and also goalkeeper Vereti Dickson and defender Afraz Ali as they have joined the national camp.

Nadi will host Navua at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 3pm.

In other matches, Ba will face Rewa on Saturday at Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm.

There will be two more matches on Sunday, Nasinu will take on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 2pm while Suva will play Labasa at ANZ Stadium at 3pm.