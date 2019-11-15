Nadi expected to be without star striker

The Nadi Football side is expected to be without star striker Rusiate Matarerega when they play Ba in their Western derby of the Vodafone Premier League tomorrow.

Coach Kamal Swamy says 27-year-old Matarerega suffered the injury during their 1-nil loss against Labasa over the weekend.

However Swamy says, they have capable players who can fill Matarerega’s spot.

He also says despite the short turnaround time for the side, they will need to be prepared as they take on Ba who also suffered a shock 2-nil defeat to Nasinu.

“We cannot take anything away from Ba, they are a good side, we cannot just look at that result and go in and beat Ba. We need to prepare well and play good football on the pitch, do our best and try and get the win.”

Nadi will host Ba tomorrow at 6pm and you can catch a live Commentary on Mirchi FM.

Ba and Nadi will play two games this week.

On Saturday, Ba will host Labasa at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm and you can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.

There will be three games on Sunday and two of the matches will be held at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park starting with Rewa and Lautoka at 1pm followed by Nasinu and Navua at 3pm.

The Rewa/Lautoka match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.