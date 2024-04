[ Source : National Then India Valibar Sangam Fiji/ Facebook ]

Nadi TIV emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Suva TIV in the final match of the 95th Annual TISI Sangam Convention Soccer Super Premier Final held at Prince Charles Park this morning.

Suva led a 1-0 lead at the break.

The games concluded well after midnight, marking a historic first in Fiji’s history.