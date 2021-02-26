Nadi determined despite challenges

The Nadi football team is determined for a good start in the Digicel Premier League despite the disruptions to their training schedule.

The unfavorable weather condition experienced in the West in the past weeks has been the biggest factor affecting their preparations.

Goalkeeper Vereti Dickson says this will have an impact on their performance on game day.

“I think it will affect the team because we have a number of new boys in the team, there’s only a few experienced players but I think we will be ready for the game.”

However, despite the challenges, Dickson adds the players remain positive and are focused on the task at hand.

He says the first match will determine a lot of factors for the Jet-setters given that they have some new players and also new coach.

Nadi travels to Lawaqa Park on Sunday where they will face Nadroga at 3pm.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Suva meets Rewa at the ANZ Stadium and Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park.

The lone match on Saturday sees Labasa hosting Ba at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.