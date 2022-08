All-in-One Builders Nadi FC defeated Rams Cleaning Services/Destiny Bar & Bistro Suva FC 2-0 in their Battle of the Giants match this afternoon.

This means the Capital City side’s hope of a semi-final spot has been dashed.

Nadi, on the other hand, has kept its hope alive.

Samu Kautoga and Andrew Naicker scored for the Jetsetters.