Nadi concentrate on possession based football

Getting accustomed to a new style of football is quite challenging for Nadi.

This is according to head coach Kamal Swamy as they prepare to play their first Vodafone Premier League match in more than three months.

Following their warm-up match with Lautoka last week, Swamy has identified that some players are struggling to understand his game plan.

Swamy says fans can expect a different formation from the jet setters this season.

“It is a new thing for them when they are playing this formation and the tactics that I teach because they were not doing that before so it’s positive they always ask I feel like there’s a lot of improvement.”

Swamy who led Nadi to their OFC Champions League return in 2014 after a 15-year absence says they need to concentrate on possession-based football compared to what the ‘Green Machine’ is known for.

“We are trying to build up a team which was playing only with long balls now we are trying to play possession which they should realize.”

Nadi will travel to Labasa and play the Babasiga Lions at Subrail on Saturday at 1:30pm.

Meanwhile, Ba and Lautoka will play two games this week.

The Blues play Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Wednesday at 6pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

Ba will then host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground on Saturday at 3pm while Lautoka meets Navua on Sunday at the Uprising Resort Ground at 3pm.

In another VPL match, Suva will host Rewa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm on Sunday.

Don’t forget you can watch the Rewa/Suva clash on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.