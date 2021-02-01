Nadi coach works on defense

Nadi will not give Labasa an easy game when they host them at Prince Charles Park on Sunday.

Head Coach, Shalen Lal, says the decision-making while in defense is an important area Nadi must work hard on.

Lal says with the depth in the squad they will be able to take down the CvC Champions.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will see what best we can do. Playing away from home we have to get our defending proper and we will see what we can do. For this year for Nadi I think we have a pool of players and we will be able to fill that space.”

Nadi will want to maintain their spot on the standings as they are currently in third place with seven points.

Looking at other DPL round five games, Navua battles Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre, two games will be played at Churchill Park starting with Rewa and Nadroga at 2pm followed by Lautoka and Suva at 4pm.

Navua will host Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm on Sunday.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Nadroga and Lautoka/Suva matches on Mirchi FM.

All matches will be held on Sunday at 3 pm.