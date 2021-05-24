Shape up or ship out warns Lal

A disappointed Nadi coach, Shalen Lal has questioned the player’s loyalty after their third successive Digicel Premier League loss yesterday.

After losses to Ba and Lautoka in rounds 9 and 10, the Green Machine was hoping to bounce back but the results did not go as planned against Suva yesterday.

Lal says he will not think twice about making changes in the team if the players do not perform up to expectations.

“We really have to work hard. I think the young boys of Nadi are giving their best. Only those who are giving their best for Nadi will be playing. We have seen from this game that some of them are not playing to the way we want them to play and if they can’t step up then probably we’ll have other new, young ones in for Nadi.”

Lal says the next three rounds will be critical for the team to step up and improve its ranking on the points table.

Nadi is on bye in this week’s DPL fixtures.

Labasa will play two of its games this weekend, it faces Lautoka on Saturday at 1pm and Navua on Sunday also at 1pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa vs Lautoka clash on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 10 7 2 1 15 7 +8 23 SUVA 11 5 2 4 13 10 +3 17 REWA 11 4 4 3 13 10 +3 16 BA 10 4 3 3 13 9 +4 15 LABASA 8 2 6 0 3 1 +2 12 NADI 11 2 5 4 11 18 -7 11 NADROGA 11 1 6 4 9 14 -5 9 NAVUA 10 1 2 7 6 13 -7 5