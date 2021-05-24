Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

Football

Shape up or ship out warns Lal

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 22, 2021 12:33 pm

A disappointed Nadi coach, Shalen Lal has questioned the player’s loyalty after their third successive Digicel Premier League loss yesterday.

After losses to Ba and Lautoka in rounds 9 and 10, the Green Machine was hoping to bounce back but the results did not go as planned against Suva yesterday.

Lal says he will not think twice about making changes in the team if the players do not perform up to expectations.

Article continues after advertisement

“We really have to work hard. I think the young boys of Nadi are giving their best. Only those who are giving their best for Nadi will be playing. We have seen from this game that some of them are not playing to the way we want them to play and if they can’t step up then probably we’ll have other new, young ones in for Nadi.”

Lal says the next three rounds will be critical for the team to step up and improve its ranking on the points table.

Nadi is on bye in this week’s DPL fixtures.

Labasa will play two of its games this weekend, it faces Lautoka on Saturday at 1pm and Navua on Sunday also at 1pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa vs Lautoka clash on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA10721157+823
SUVA115241310+317
REWA114431310+316
BA10433139+415
LABASA826031+212
NADI112541118-711
NADROGA11164914-59
NAVUA10127613-75
DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 11
20 November - Saturday3:00PMLautoka1 - 1BaChurchill Park
21 November - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMSuva-NadiANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMNadroga-LabasaLawaqa Park
Round 10
13 November - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1NadrogaChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 2SuvaUprising Ground
14 November - Sunday3:00PMLautoka3 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday4:00PMRewa1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 9
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 3LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.