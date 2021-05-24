Football
Shape up or ship out warns Lal
November 22, 2021 12:33 pm
A disappointed Nadi coach, Shalen Lal has questioned the player’s loyalty after their third successive Digicel Premier League loss yesterday.
After losses to Ba and Lautoka in rounds 9 and 10, the Green Machine was hoping to bounce back but the results did not go as planned against Suva yesterday.
Lal says he will not think twice about making changes in the team if the players do not perform up to expectations.
“We really have to work hard. I think the young boys of Nadi are giving their best. Only those who are giving their best for Nadi will be playing. We have seen from this game that some of them are not playing to the way we want them to play and if they can’t step up then probably we’ll have other new, young ones in for Nadi.”
Lal says the next three rounds will be critical for the team to step up and improve its ranking on the points table.
Nadi is on bye in this week’s DPL fixtures.
Labasa will play two of its games this weekend, it faces Lautoka on Saturday at 1pm and Navua on Sunday also at 1pm.
You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa vs Lautoka clash on Mirchi FM.
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|7
|+8
|23
|SUVA
|11
|5
|2
|4
|13
|10
|+3
|17
|REWA
|11
|4
|4
|3
|13
|10
|+3
|16
|BA
|10
|4
|3
|3
|13
|9
|+4
|15
|LABASA
|8
|2
|6
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|12
|NADI
|11
|2
|5
|4
|11
|18
|-7
|11
|NADROGA
|11
|1
|6
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|9
|NAVUA
|10
|1
|2
|7
|6
|13
|-7
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 11
|20 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|21 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|3 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park