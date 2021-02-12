Nadi coach happy with players

New Nadi football coach Shalen Lal is content with the players in his squad with only a few weeks remaining for the season to kick off.

Lal says with former captain Avinesh Waran Suwamy and Afraz Ali leaving, they have capable players that can fill the void.

“We have other players that will step up and of course we are also getting a lot of youth players for Nadi this season.”

However Lal says training has been affected with the two cyclones as the majority of players had families that needed assistance.

He says they resumed earlier this week and are preparing for the VPL match with Nadroga.

Lal says while fitness is an area of concern, he is focusing on the players technical abilities.

Nadi and Nadroga will meet on the 27th of this month.

Meanwhile, Suva and Labasa will kick-off the season with the Champion vs Champion series next Friday and Sunday.

Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.