Nadi beats Navua for a perfect Punjas BOG tournament start

The All In One Builders Nadi Football side had a perfect start to the Punjas Battle of The Giants tournament thrashing the Koromakawa Navua side 4-1.

Nadi enjoyed majority the possession in the first half as they were in control of the match at Churchill Park.

In the 38th of the first half, the Jet Setters left-back Josua Tawake scored the first goal of the tournament.

A few minutes later, Tawake increased Nadi’s lead as they took a commanding 2-0 lead at the breather.

In the second half, Nadi continued their dominance which saw Ame Votoniu heading in a goal that Rusiate Amasio could not stop.

Navua finally got on the board in the 83rd minute through Vinit Chand after they were awarded a penalty.

However Nadi’s captain Avinesh Suwamy further increased the lead late in the second half.

“I think we were a little bit rusty because of the heat, the passes were not connecting well. But they managed to play football which was good since Navua was defending with 10 men and one lone striker.”

Meanwhile, the defending champions Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa is currently playing Flow Valves Suva.



