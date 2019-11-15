Nadi beats Lautoka in VPL

A second-half goal by Nadi defender Sakaraia Naisua was enough to seal a 3-2 victory over Lautoka during their VPL match.

Lautoka needed to win the match after a dismal performance last weekend against Nasinu which saw coach Ravinesh Kumar questioning his player’s performances.

The Blues did just that and had a perfect start in the 24th minute as Sitiveni Cavuilagi showing his individual brilliance to take an early lead.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 9 6 2 1 13 7 +6 20 BA 8 5 1 2 15 14 +1 16 SUVA 8 4 3 1 12 9 +3 15 NADI 9 5 0 4 20 13 +7 15 LAUTOKA 9 3 2 4 18 9 +9 11 NASINU 9 2 2 5 12 23 -11 8 LABASA 9 2 1 6 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 9 2 1 6 12 22 -10 7

Nadi also had a number of opportunities to level the scores but could not find the back of the net.

In the second half, Nadi managed to level the scores through captain Avinesh Suwamy.

Lautoka took the lead in the 67th minute as replacement Samuela Gavo headed in an easy goal.

A minute after, the host’s leveled the scores again after a blunder by Lautoka goalkeeper Viliame Tabucala with Rusiate Matarerega getting the credit.

In the 74th minute, a counter-attack by the Jetsetters set up the winning goal scored by Sakaraia Naisua.

Nadi Coach Kamal Swamy says they are considering themselves lucky after securing this win.

“It is a lucky win for us especially the second goal as you can see it was a goalkeeper error. But I have always said Lautoka is a good side and good football and we managed to match that which was a good sign.”