Nadi beats Ba in VPL

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 24, 2020 5:27 pm
Ba's chances of getting a shot at the Vodafone Premier League title were shattered after losing 1-nil to Nadi today.

It was both a crucial match for the sides as only a few games remain in the league.

The first half saw alot of chances from both teams however they could not capitalize.

It wasn’t until the 58th minute of play Nadi broke the deadlock.

Nadi’s Josua Tawake’s took a shot from the 30 yards which was neatly headed in by Rusiate Matarerega.

Ba tried their best to level the scores however the Jetsetters defence stood tall.

