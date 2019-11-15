Nadi aims for top six finish

The Nadi football team knows missing out on the final Top six standing of the Vodafone Premier League will cost them the Vodafone Fiji FACT title.

The Jetsetters were crowned the Fiji FACT champion after defeating Suva 2-1 in last year.

Wary of missing out on the championship, Head Coach Kamal Swamy says Nadi will need to finish in the top six of the VPL.

“The top six teams will be there so that is another challenge where we need to be on top so that we can qualify for the Fiji Fact because we are defending champions.”

The Green Machine host Ba on the 22 nd of this month at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Meanwhile, the VPL resumes next weekend with Ba hosting Navua at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground.