Nadi aims for maximum points

Nadi will be out for a win heading into today’s Digicel Premier League match against Ba.

The two-nil loss against Rewa in round five, has left the Green Machine digging deep to get the much needed three points.

Nadi Football Coach, Kamal Swamy knows Ba will not be an easy opponent and fielding the right players during pressure moments, will be crucial.

“Ba is not an easy team and we need to lift our performance. Well, it depends on the concentration level, we do think but when the tiredness comes the concentration goes down.”

Ba is now in fifth place with six points and a better goal difference, while Nadi sits on sixth place, also with six points.

The match between Nadi and Ba will kick-off at 3 pm and you watch it on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.