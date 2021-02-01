Nadi aiming for consistency

The Nadi football team will be aiming to continue their winning momentum when they host Labasa during round 5 of the DPL this Sunday.

Team President Ashwan Singh says their win over Suva has been a confidence booster.

However, Singh says they know Labasa is a good team that will also be bringing their A-game.

“Yes we respect Labasa a lot because Labasa hasn’t lost a game this year even whole of last year 2020 we meet Labasa about 3 times we never beat Labasa.”

Singh says the team has been preparing well and are aiming to record three wins in a row after beating Suva and Lautoka in their last games.

He says playing at home will add a bit of advantage however the team will need to be switched on.

Singh is also calling on fans to come out in number and support the team.

Nadi will play Labasa this Sunday at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Looking at other DPL games, Navua battles Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm, two games will be played at Churchill Park starting with Rewa and Nadroga at 2pm followed by Lautoka and Suva at 4pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Nadroga and Lautoka/Suva matches on Mirchi FM.