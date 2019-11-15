Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Nadi a force to reckoned with says Suva President

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 8, 2020 12:20 pm
Suva President Ritesh Pratap.

Nadi will be a force to be reckoned with in today’s Vodafone Premier League match against Suva.

Laced with experienced strikers like Rusiate Matarerega and Napolioni Qasevakatini, the two will be the Jetsetters trump card.

Suva President Ritesh Pratap says though the Whites have won against the Green Machines in the previous VPL match, Nadi will be coming out a different team come game time.

Article continues after advertisement

“Nadi will be coming out firing I think looking at the matches we played against Nadi we have won two and I know Nadi will be coming out firing and they will want to prove that they are a team to be reckoned with.”
If Suva wins this match they will walk away with the VPL title.”

Suva hosts Nadi at the ANZ Stadium, and Lautoka faces Rewa at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

Both matches kick-off at 3 pm and you can tune in to the live commentary of the Rewa- Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.