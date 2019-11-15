Nadi a force to reckoned with says Suva President

Nadi will be a force to be reckoned with in today’s Vodafone Premier League match against Suva.

Laced with experienced strikers like Rusiate Matarerega and Napolioni Qasevakatini, the two will be the Jetsetters trump card.

Suva President Ritesh Pratap says though the Whites have won against the Green Machines in the previous VPL match, Nadi will be coming out a different team come game time.

“Nadi will be coming out firing I think looking at the matches we played against Nadi we have won two and I know Nadi will be coming out firing and they will want to prove that they are a team to be reckoned with.”

If Suva wins this match they will walk away with the VPL title.”

Suva hosts Nadi at the ANZ Stadium, and Lautoka faces Rewa at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

Both matches kick-off at 3 pm and you can tune in to the live commentary of the Rewa- Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.