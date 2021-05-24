Football
Nabose relishes on national squad selection
February 2, 2022 12:07 pm
Mosese Nabose
Fiji Football extended squad member Mosese Nabose is hoping to make his big break and be selected for the final team that is heading to Qatar next month.
After a short stint with Tailevu Naitasiri last year, Nabose joins Labasa for the 2022 season.
The 23-year-old wants to make the final cut for the FIFA World Cup OFC preliminary competition.
Article continues after advertisement
Nabose says he is learning a lot from the senior players in the national team.
“Playing with these boys here they are on Super Premier, so it is a whole new level, but other colleagues of mine, we came together in the Senior League, they were not able to make it, so I am the only one left in the team.”
Fiji will face New Caledonia first up in the World Cup qualifiers on March 17th.
Advertisement