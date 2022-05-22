Nabenu heads home the winner

Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva scored the lone goal in the second half to defeat RC Manubhai Ba 1-0 in the Digicel Fiji FACT at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Suva brought in their own style of game, with a strong attacking line securing the ball in Ba’s territory for the majority of the first half.

This mixed with Azariah Soromon’s missed goal opportunities despite several attempts at the goalmouth.

Both teams tried hard to score but the game finished in a goalless draw at half-time.

Suva came out firing again in the second half to register the first goal of the game.

Simione Nabenu headed into the goalmouth in the 67th minute of the second half, surprising Ba goalie Sanaila Waqanicakau.



Suva’s goal scorer. Simione Nabenu

Ba’s efforts to equalize proved unsuccessful as Suva was strong in defense not giving space to the Men in Black.

Suva will play their next Fiji FACT game on Thursday against Nasinu at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while Ba will take on hosts Nadroga at 6:30pm on Friday.