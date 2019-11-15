Nabenia and Hughes ruled out for Rewa

The Rewa Football side will be missing the services of two of its key players in the Vodafone Premier League match against Suva.

Strikers Samuela Nabenia received two yellow cards while Bruce Hughes copped a red card during their pre-COVID VPL matches and are currently suspended.

Rewa FC Head Marika Rodu says they still have capable players in the squad with Simione Tamanisau and Kavaia Rawaqa fit and ready for the Delta Tigers.

“Despite them not being available for this game we still have depth in the team to play in the game against Suva.”

Suva on the other hand has secured the services Simione Nabenu, Atunaisa Naucukidi, and Laisenia Raura after agreeing the transfer fees with Ba.

Suva will host Rewa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm on Sunday and you can watch the match LIVE on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Another game on Sunday will see Navua host Lautoka at the Uprising Beach Resort ground in Pacific Harbour at 3pm.

Tomorrow, Nasinu travel to Ba and play the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm while Labasa meet Nadi at 2pm at Subrail Park.